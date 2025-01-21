Western spies trace back ‘Russian sabotage’ allegations

(MENAFN) Recent damage to underwater power and communication cables in the Baltic Sea is now believed to have been caused by "maritime accidents" rather than Russian sabotage, according to multiple US and European intelligence officials, as reported by the Washington Post. Intelligence gathered from intercepted communications and other classified sources suggests that inexperienced crews and poorly maintained ships were responsible for the incidents, which had initially raised suspicions of malicious activity.



The Western intelligence community, which had previously speculated about Russian involvement, now reports that clear explanations have emerged for each event. The three cases under investigation include the rupture of a gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland in October 2023, cable damage caused by the Yi Peng 3 bulk carrier in November, and the recent incident involving the Eagle S oil tanker. Moscow has rejected claims of involvement, calling them baseless.

MENAFN21012025000045015687ID1109112645