Both Supreme Court justices get murdered in Iran

(MENAFN) Two Iranian Supreme Court justices were assassinated in Tehran, according to IRNA News. The victims, identified as Hojjat al-Islam Razini and Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Moqisseh, were prominent judges known for their work combating national security crimes. The assassin, whose motives remain unclear, reportedly committed after an attempt to arrest him following the killings.



The judiciary's center described the attack as premeditated and clarified that the assailant had no known ties to any ongoing cases in the court. The two judges were well-known figures, with Razini having survived a previous assassination attempt in 1998. Both were linked to the controversial 1988 purge of dissidents, during which the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) was targeted. Although no specific group has claimed responsibility, Iranian officials noted recent efforts to target spies and terrorist groups affiliated with foreign nations. An investigation into the attack is underway.

