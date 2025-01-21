Trump decides to deliver his inauguration speech indoors

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has decided to deliver his inauguration speech inside the Capitol, citing the extreme cold weather forecast for his inauguration day. This change marks a departure from tradition, as US presidents typically take their oath outside on the steps of the Capitol, with crowds lining the National Mall.



Trump, who announced the decision on his Truth Social platform, explained that the “Arctic blast” sweeping across the country and the forecasted record-low temperatures in Washington posed a safety risk to his supporters, security personnel, and service animals. He said the conditions would be hazardous for the hundreds of thousands of people expected to be outdoors for long hours.



Following a precedent set by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, when cold weather also prompted a change in location, Trump stated that the inauguration ceremony, including his speech and prayers, would take place inside the Capitol Rotunda. He reassured the public that the event would still be a beautiful experience for viewers, especially for the large TV audience, and encouraged anyone attending to dress warmly.



The inauguration ceremony will be broadcast live from the nearby Capital One Arena, where Trump plans to join a Victory Rally after taking the oath of office. Trump emphasized that the event would be safe, enjoyable, and a celebration of his vision to "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."



While the inauguration ceremony is traditionally attended by various dignitaries, including Congress members and former presidents, the public typically gathers at the National Mall to watch the event on large screens. However, this year’s event is expected to have limited in-person attendance due to security measures.

