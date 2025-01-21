Biden issues pardons for several members involved in investigation of January 6, 2021, events

(MENAFN) In the final hours of his presidency, U.S. President Joe Biden issued pardons for General Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and several members of involved in the investigation of the January 6, 2021, events. These pardons came after President-elect Donald vowed retribution against those who had opposed his first term. Biden stated, “Our nation depends on those who work in public service with sincerity and altruism every day. These are the lifeblood of our democracy.” He also expressed concern over the threats and intimidation faced by public servants for fulfilling their duties.



The president clarified that the pardons should not be interpreted as an acknowledgment of any wrongdoing by those pardoned. “This decision should not be misunderstood as an admission of guilt,” Biden added, emphasizing that the country owes these individuals for their dedication to public service. Biden’s decision was influenced by Trump’s threats of prosecuting political opponents leading up to his inauguration. In a conversation with reporters, Biden revealed that he had told Trump during a meeting that trying to settle scores would be counterproductive.

