Phonepe Celebrates Mahakumbh Mela With Rs 144 Flat Cashback

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) PhonePe on Tuesday announced the launch of an extensive campaign around the ongoing Mahakumbh mela in Pragyaraj.

The campaign among many exciting things includes - the 'MahaKumba Ka MahaShagun' offer, where first-time users attending the gathering in Pragyaraj city can avail Rs 144 flat cashback on their first transaction.

The offer is valid only till the end of the mela on February 26, and on the transaction as low as Re 1.

To drive consumer awareness for the campaign, the company is also using a mix of Mahakumbh-themed QR codes, banners, posters, and other branding elements at relevant touch points.

Further, to make this auspicious gathering even more exciting PhonePe has launched a special message on its SmartSpeaker, wishing attendees“Maha Kumbh ki Shubhkamnayein, Maha Shagun ke Saath”.

The campaign is aimed to help make the auspicious gathering of the Mahakumbh mela convenient and seamless for over 40 crore attendees, expected to attend the event.

Allowing them to move about without the stress of carrying cash for paying at stalls or stores or even to pay for shaguns, as PhonePe will be an accepted mode of payment throughout the venue.

This will also further enhance the adoption of digital payments in the country while driving financial inclusion for crores of Indians who are yet to come into the digital payments fold.

PhonePe also described a step-by-step guide to avail of this special cashback offer. Users must first download the PhonePe app on an ioS or Android device, link bank account, and set a UPI PIN.

To avail of the offer, one must allow location permission on the app. Users must also keep their location service 'on' on their devices.

The offer is valid for users in Prayagraj city only. Users can pay seamlessly using the linked UPI account across use cases and can avail cashback which will reflect in the form of a scratch card on the PhonePe app.