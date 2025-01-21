Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Call
Date
1/21/2025 6:16:39 AM
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) will hold its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live Audio webcast of the earnings presentation can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available.
Wesco will also be participating in the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 4 and the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 12.
Fourth Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access
Live Access
North America Toll Free: 1-877-443-5356
International: 1-412-902-6614
Please ask to join the "Wesco" call
Replay Access
A recording will be available until February 18, 2025.
U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 3914790
About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Will Ruthrauff
Director, Investor Relations
484-885-5648
Corporate Communications
Jennifer Sniderman
Vice President, Corporate Communications
717-579-6603
