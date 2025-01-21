Wesco Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) will hold its fourth quarter 2024 call on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live webcast of the earnings presentation can be accessed at , where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available.

Wesco will also be participating in the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference on March 4 and the Industrials Conference on March 12.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

North America Toll Free: 1-877-443-5356

International: 1-412-902-6614

Please ask to join the "Wesco" call

Replay Access

A recording will be available until February 18, 2025.

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 3914790

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC ) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with $22 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, educational institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates nearly 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Will Ruthrauff

Director, Investor Relations

484-885-5648

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

