State Of The U.S. Food Trucks Industry 2024

The 7th edition of our Food Trucks report, published annually, contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The report features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2012-2028 period. It is an essential resource for the Food Trucks industry covering the most important topics, including detailed data on food truck sales; state trends; food and beverage shares; the number of food trucks by location; average sales per food truck; pricing trends; customer demographics; and startup and other expenses.

Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based foods; health and dieting trends; sustainability and environmental issues; the local and artisan food movement; competition from brick-and-mortar restaurants; the use of social media; and the lingering impact of COVID-19.

Drivers of Industry Growth

Obstacles to a Successful Food Truck

Economic Trends and the Pandemic's Impact on Food Truck Sales

Overall Food Truck Sales Trends

Food Truck Sales by State

Number and Location of Food Trucks

Average Sales Per Food Truck

Startup Costs and Expenses for Food Trucks

Consumer Price Trends for Food Truck Products

Demographic Profile of Food Truck Customers

Social Media is a Vital Marketing Tool for Food Trucks Greener Practices Can Increase Profits and Help Boost Demand

Statistical Tables (13 tables):



Food Truck Sales in the U.S., 2012-2028

Food Truck Sales in the U.S., by Type of Food, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2028

Food Truck Sales in the U.S., by State, 2023

Number of Food Trucks in the U.S., 2012-2028

Number of Food Trucks in the U.S., by State, 2023

Most Popular Food Truck Locations in the U.S., 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2028

Average Sales Per Food Truck in the U.S., 2012-2028

Average Sales Per Food Truck in the U.S., by State, 2023

Average Startup Costs for Food Trucks in the U.S., 2023 and 2028

Distribution of Reoccurring Expenses for Food Trucks in the U.S., 2023 and 2028

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Foods and Beverages Served by Food Trucks, 2012-2028

U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Limited Service Meals and Snacks, 2012-2028 Distribution of Food Truck Customers in the U.S, by Age Group, 2023 and 2028

Graphs (3 graphs):



Food Truck Sales in the U.S., 2018-2028

Number of Food Trucks in the U.S., 2018-2028 Average Sales Per Food Truck in the U.S., 2018-2028

