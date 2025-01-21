Novastone Capital Advisors Solves Succession Challenges With Operator-Led Search Fund Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) I founded NCA because I believe search funds led by experienced operators present an ideal solution to business succession challenges facing many SMEs” - Novastone Founder, Christian MalekDAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The mission of Novastone Capital Advisors (NCA) is to address business succession challenges faced by small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in North America and Europe through its Operator-led Search Fund Program. SMEs and lower-middle companies are the backbone of the global economy, and many fail when no successor assumes the reigns after the previous owner, usually the founder, retires. NCA provides the solution for those needing to solve a succession challenge through its Operator-led Search Fund Program.



NCA's highly specialized Program selects experienced business operators and leaders to locate, acquire, manage, and grow a privately held lower-middle-market company facing a succession issue. NCA supports its program participants with data analysis and tools, investor relations, in-house M&A, and legal services, helping to identify, acquire, and provide smooth ownership transition and long-term assistance with company growth and sustainability.



Founded by Christian Malek in 2019, NCA streamlines the traditional search fund model to be more accessible to mid-career professionals.“I founded NCA because I believe search funds led by experienced operators present an ideal solution to business succession challenges facing many SMEs,” said Mr. Malek.“My personal experience from a family of entrepreneurs that did not solve its succession issue on time, plus an extensive background as a lower-middle market investment banker, allows me to understand the many financial and operational challenges during leadership transitions. Those insights and our network of professionals and investors allow us to approach succession planning with empathy and strategic foresight.”



By transforming the traditional search fund model, NCA's Program offers a direct connection between established businesses facing a succession challenge and experienced executives, only 1% of whom are accepted into the Program.“What makes NCA unique is our rigorous three-month selection process, which ensures our program participants have a clear investment thesis, the required qualifications and operating experience as well as deep industry knowledge that align with our mission to preserve SME business legacy,” said Andrea Gaia Botton, Head of the NCA Assessment Center team. By partnering with only the most experienced mid-career professionals – who receive all-inclusive top-notch training from renowned business school professors, resources, and support throughout their entrepreneurial journey – the NCA Program boosts the chances of search fund success.



With over 45 international employees and an 80% success rate for entrepreneurs who reach the acquisition stage, NCA's Program is one of the largest of its kind globally, holding an estimated 20% market share. In just four years, NCA's Program has made 22 successful acquisitions , 18 of those over the past two years, building a future where entrepreneurship, investment, and business growth thrive. By supporting the continuation and growth for the many lower-middle market companies that form the foundation of our economies, NCA's Operator-led Search Fund Program benefits all stakeholders. It positively impacts local and global communities, one business at a time.



About Novastone Capital Advisors



Novastone Capital Advisors (NCA), founded in 2019, is a global firm focused on solving succession challenges faced by small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and lower-middle market companies through its Operator-led Search Funds program. NCA closely partners with experienced, mid-career professionals with deep industry knowledge to identify, acquire, and grow privately held companies across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The Program is designed to foster mutual benefit, profitaswbility, and growth for all stakeholders. Entrepreneurs benefit from NCA's support and partnership, enabling them to transition directly into owning and managing a small business. Existing business owners find an optimal solution to succession with experienced, funded entrepreneurs that proudly continue their company's legacy and growth. Co-investors are presented with sound investment opportunities with historically high rates of success. With a global team of over 40 professionals dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, and a diverse investment portfolio of 20+ companies spanning North America and Europe, NCA stands out as a leading program of its kind worldwide.



