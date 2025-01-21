Qbic's New Docking Station Simplifies Hot Desking And BYOD For Hybrid Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Qbic unveils the TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect Desk Booking Docking Station, establishing a new paradigm for hybrid workspaces with its seamless integration of space management and workstation connectivity.

Qbic Co., Ltd. (TPEx:6825)

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Qbic Technology, a leader in workplace experience solutions, today introduced the TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect Desk Booking Docking Station , establishing a new paradigm for hybrid workspaces with its seamless integration of space management and workstation connectivity designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce. Building on the success of the iF Design Award-winning TD-0360 BookBuddy Desk Booking Panel , BookBuddy Connect expands functionality with enhanced docking capabilities.

Enhancing the workplace experience for today's professionals navigating the hybrid work landscape, the TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect combines desk booking and docking functionalities into a single, integrated platform. This 2-in-1 solution optimizes office desk utilization by eliminating the need for separate devices, creating personalized workspace experiences through a seamless Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) experience, and supporting Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) capabilities for enhanced team collaboration.

"The hybrid work landscape is constantly evolving, and organizations need solutions that can adapt," said Primo Shao, CEO of Qbic Technology. "The TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect is built for this adaptability, providing a future-proof platform that simplifies workspace management and empowers businesses to thrive in the dynamic world of work."

The TDD-1000's true innovation lies in its seamless integration of modern workspace needs, from intuitive desk booking to instant workstation setup through universal device connectivity and access to essential peripherals. Securing a workspace is effortless-a simple tap with a smartphone or ID card (via NFC/RFID) or a touch on the vibrant 3.9-inch display, while the dynamic LED indicator provides real-time visual desk status updates.

Beyond desk booking, the TDD-1000 unlocks new levels of workplace productivity with comprehensive connectivity for today's BYOD/BYOM environment. Connecting a laptop or mobile device instantly transforms a booked desk into a fully functional workstation, empowering users to work seamlessly with their own devices and enhancing meeting experiences and collaboration with preferred platforms. Dual 4K display support, multiple high-speed USB ports, 100W USB-C power delivery, and 10Gbps SuperSpeed+ connectivity ensure seamless docking and immediate work initiation, while integrated cable management keeps workspaces organized.

Powered by Android 13 and backed by Qbic's commitment to generational OS updates, the TDD-1000 is engineered for long-term sustainability in enterprise environments. Unlike many devices that become obsolete due to outdated software, Qbic's proven track record of generational Android version upgrades ensures the TDD-1000 remains secure and up-to-date well into the future. This commitment extends the product lifecycle, maximizing organizations' investments and minimizing the environmental impact associated with early hardware replacements.

The development of the TDD-1000 reflects Qbic's deep understanding of the hybrid work landscape. Employees need both efficient space management and seamless connectivity to thrive. This innovative docking station addresses these critical needs while helping organizations optimize their real estate investments through better space utilization.

For more information about the TDD-1000 BookBuddy Connect, visit here .

About Qbic Technology

Qbic Technology (6825) is a pioneering force in space management solutions, enhancing connectivity, productivity, and collaboration in modern environments with smarter and eco-friendly technologies. Our commitment to excellence drives us to deliver smart devices and solutions that transform clients' visions into reality. Exemplifying dedication to quality and innovation, Qbic is recognized with multiple iF Design Awards, including the 2024 award, as well as the 2023 Excellence in Customer Service Award and Fortress Cyber Security Award by the Business Intelligence Group. Learn more at

