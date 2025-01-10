Anatomage Announces Acquisition Of Cloud-Based Software Company Biodigital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Based in New York, BioDigital developed the first cloud-based virtual model of the human body to power better understanding of and medicine. The of BioDigital expands Anatomage's reach and product offerings, while extending accessibility to medical visualization resources for students, educators, and healthcare professionals.

"We are excited to have BioDigital as a part of Anatomage," said Dr. Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage. "BioDigital has been successful with their cloud-based medical education solution, which complements Anatomage's success with our physical Table and Tablet business. BioDigital also has a broad customer base in professional industries like medical devices, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and publishing, which will add to Anatomage's customer base in the educational market. The merge will create a great synergy between both companies."

"Anatomage and BioDigital have delivered pioneering and market leading simulated human body models to schools and businesses respectively for over a decade," said Frank Sculli, co-founder of BioDigital. "Combined, we will offer the comprehensive solution our customers need to modernize health education. We're excited to join Jack and Anatomage to take the understanding of the human body to a whole new level in the years to come."

About Anatomage

Anatomage is a market leader in medical imaging and education technology, transforming traditional learning through continuous innovation. With an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, the company delivers world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Anatomage is committed to enhancing its technologies to transform standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning, as well as revolutionize science education.

