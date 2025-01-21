Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Prince Hassan Bin Talal
KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Tuesday Prince Hassan bin Talal on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by the Head the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiyab, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan, Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and the Ambassador of Jordan to Kuwait, Sinan Rakan Al-Majali. (end)
