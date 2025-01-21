Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Prince Hassan Bin Talal

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Tuesday Prince Hassan bin Talal on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting was attended by the Head the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince, Lieutenant General (Ret.) Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiyab, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan, Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and the Ambassador of Jordan to Kuwait, Sinan Rakan Al-Majali. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.