Kuwait Amir Receives Prince Hassan Bin Talal

1/21/2025 5:05:01 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday Prince Hassan bin Talal, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by senior states officials. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

