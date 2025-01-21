Kuwait Amir Receives Prince Hassan Bin Talal
Date
1/21/2025 5:05:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday Prince Hassan bin Talal, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by senior states officials. (end)
aa
