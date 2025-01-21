Donald Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order Likely To Affect Millions Of Indians On US Green Card Wait List
Date
1/21/2025 5:00:46 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Newly appointed US President Donald trump signed an executive order on Monday to end birthright citizenship. The new law will ensure that the children of foreign passport holders will no longer be considered American citizens - including tourists, students, and those on work visas.
“We're the only country in the world that does this with birth right, as you know, and it's just absolutely ridiculous,” Trump said in the Oval Office.“We think we have very good grounds” for the change, he said.
The order has sparked outrage from several quarters with many influential voices speaking out against the decision.
“This will undoubtedly accelerate the exodus of highly skilled immigrant talent stuck in century long backlog and immigration limbo. Excluding children of birth tourists and illegal immigrants is one thing, but sidelining those legally building a life in America-and driving its competitiveness-is another,” wrote US-based author Vivek Wadhwa.
MENAFN21012025007365015876ID1109111936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.