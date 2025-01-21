Trump Launches DOGE Advisory Group, Faces Immediate Legal Backlash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald unveiled the Department of Efficiency (DOGE) on January 20, 2025, during his inauguration speech. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, will co-lead this new advisory group.



DOGE aims to drastically reduce the size of the government. The group's ambitious goals include eliminating entire agencies and cutting 75% of government jobs.



These objectives quickly drew criticism and challenges. Minutes after the announcement, several organizations filed lawsuits against DOGE. The National Security Counselors claim violates federal advisory committee laws.



Public sector unions and watchdog groups also raised concerns about the group's structure and transparency. They argue DOG lacks balanced representation and operates without proper oversight.



Vivek Ramaswamy, initially announced as co-leader, plans to step down to run for Ohio governor. This change adds uncertainty to DOGE's leadership and direction.







Trump's executive order also renames the U.S. Digital Service as the U.S. DOGE Service, integrating it into existing government structure.



DOGE's creation aligns with Trump 's campaign promises to shrink government. However, it faces significant hurdles. Legal challenges question its compliance with federal transparency requirements.



Critics worry about potential conflicts of interest and the impact on government services. The group's focus on technology modernization aims to improve efficiency. But concerns about job losses and disruption to operations remain.



As DOGE begins its work, its impact on federal agencies and policies is uncertain. The coming months will reveal whether it can achieve its goals or face insurmountable obstacles.

