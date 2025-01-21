Georgia detects bird flu in commercial poultry farm

(MENAFN) For the first time since the nationwide bird flu outbreak in 2022, Georgia's poultry industry has been hit by a case of avian influenza. The state's Department of Agriculture reported on Friday that the virus was detected at a commercial poultry producer in Elbert County, located roughly 100 miles northeast of Atlanta. As a precaution, the department has suspended all poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets, and sales.



While the virus had previously been found in Georgia, it had only affected backyard flocks, including a case involving 13 chickens and ducks earlier this month in Clayton County. This latest outbreak marks the first instance of the virus affecting a large commercial operation. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper expressed concern, highlighting the threat the virus poses to the state's top industry and the livelihoods of thousands of people working in the poultry sector.



The outbreak was first noticed on Wednesday when the producer observed clinical signs of bird flu at their Elbert County facility. The Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network confirmed the virus's presence on Thursday, and the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory also verified the results on Friday. The facility had approximately 45,000 broiler breeders when the infection was detected.



In response to the outbreak, the Georgia Department of Agriculture mobilized its Emergency Management teams on Friday to manage the situation. These teams are conducting operations to depopulate the infected flock, clean and disinfect the site, and properly dispose of the affected birds to prevent further spread of the virus.

MENAFN21012025000045015839ID1109111905