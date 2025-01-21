National Bank of Ukraine updates institutional strategy with focus on price stability, digital security

(MENAFN) For the second time since the onset of the full-scale invasion, the National of Ukraine has updated its institutional strategy, incorporating new goals related to the price stability of the hryvnia and the digital security of the system.



This update was announced by the National Bank, as reported by Ukrinform.



The National Bank noted that, following a strategic session at the end of 2024, 11 new indicators were added to the NBU Strategy, and six existing indicators were revised. The roadmap of actions was expanded with 17 new initiatives, and 45 measures were further clarified.



Specifically, under the “Stable Hryvnia” objective, the NBU set more ambitious targets for price stability, inflation expectations, and exchange rate stability.



Additionally, under the "Financial Stability" goal, the NBU introduced measures to enhance the business continuity of financial sector participants, improve risk management in banks, and combat fraud schemes. A particular focus has been placed on identifying connections to the aggressor state within the ownership structures of financial market players.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111338