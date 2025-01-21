Avinash Tiwary Pays A Visit To Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Says Energy Of The Place Was Amazing

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Avinash Tiwary explored the vibrant Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with his friends. He said that the of the place was amazing, and was blown away by how well-organised everything was.

Sharing his thoughts about the experience, Avinash said: "Visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela after so many years was truly unforgettable! Coming from Bihar, I've always known the cultural and traditional significance of this event, but witnessing it firsthand was on another level.”

Talking about the experience, he said:“What made it even more special was experiencing it with my friends. We explored the mela together, tried some delicious local delicacies, it turned into a perfect mix of fun and divine experience."

"The energy of the place was amazing, and I was blown away by how well-organized everything was.”

“The sheer number of people coming together and yet everything running so smoothly-it was remarkable! We also got to experience the Ganga Aarti, further in our trip which was magical, and indulged in the local delicacies. It's definitely one of those moments I'll cherish forever,” he said.

The Mahakumbh is taking place in Prayagraj. Mahakumbh is a result of a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once every 144 years, making it extremely special. It is a grand assembly of rituals, with the bathing ceremony reigning supreme as the most significant of them all. At the Triveni Sangam, millions of pilgrims come together to partake in this sacred practice.

In other news, last week the upcoming film, 'The Mehta Boys', starring Avinash was screened at the Indian Film Festival Berlin, Germany.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani, also stars Shreya Chaudhary, and Puja Sarup.

It tells a heart-touching story about a father-son bond and the nuances of their strained relationship. As 'The Mehta Boys' opened the Indian Film Festival Berlin.

Avinash had expressed excitement, and called the moment a "matter of great honour".

Talking about the same, Avinash Tiwary said, "It's a matter of great honor to have our film play out to a mix of Indian and International audience in Germany. It's a film that I am really looking forward to bringing to our Indian audiences and the film festival is taking us one step closer to the release of 'The Mehta Boys'”.