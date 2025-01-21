Ukraine, UK, Lithuania sign memorandum to implement grain verification scheme

(MENAFN) At the Berlin Ministers' Conference, Ukraine's of Agrarian Policy and Food, Vitalii Koval, signed an updated Memorandum with his counterparts from the United Kingdom and Lithuania to implement the Grain Verification Scheme (GVS). The scheme aims to tackle and prevent the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from occupied territories.



This was reported by the press service of Ukraine's of Agrarian Policy and Food, as cited by Ukrinform.



Koval described the Memorandum as the first step toward a long-term strategic partnership between Ukraine and the UK, which will form the foundation for cooperation for the next century.



“The pilot phase of this initiative will begin in Lithuania, at the Klaipeda port, which will serve as a crucial hub for verifying the origin of Ukrainian agricultural products,” Koval stated.



The Ukrainian minister emphasized that the GVS will help identify stolen grain and halt its illegal transport.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111257