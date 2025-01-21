Baku Hosts Conference On France's Colonial Legacy In Réunion

Baku Hosts Conference On France's Colonial Legacy In Réunion
Date
1/21/2025 2:06:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 21, an international conference titled "Independence
of Réunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and the Path to
Sovereignty" is being held in Baku, organized by the Baku
Initiative Group, Azernews reports.
The event features representatives of the Réunion people
fighting for independence, leaders of anti-colonial organizations,
human rights defenders, heads of non-governmental organizations,
and experts and researchers on decolonization.
The conference will discuss the work being done to bring the
recognition of the Réunion people's right to self-determination to
the agenda of relevant international organizations, as well as
international legal mechanisms in this regard.
It is worth noting that Réunion Island was discovered by
Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s. The island was taken over
by the French in 1642 during the reign of Louis XIV and was named
Bourbon Island. Three years later, the first permanent colony was
established.
The colonial legacy on Réunion Island continues to have a
persistent impact on economic, political, and social spheres.
France's dominant position and strong influence mechanisms on the
island create significant obstacles to the local population's
efforts to achieve political and economic independence.
Economically, this influence is evident in the island's high
dependency on France for foreign trade and investments, the
weakening of local production, and the high unemployment rate.
Politically, the governance models and institutional mechanisms
implemented by France limit the Réunion people's right to
self-determination and minimize their participation in the
decision-making process.
This event will serve as a platform to call for international
support for the Réunion people's independent determination of their
future.
MENAFN21012025000195011045ID1109111232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.