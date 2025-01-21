Trump To Revoke 80 Executive Orders Issued By Biden's Administration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- US president Donald announced on Monday that he will revoke 80 "destructive" executive orders of the administration of former president Joe Biden, just hours of his official inauguration.

"I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration," Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, he also announced to sign a pardon for those imprisoned for storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump emphasized that his administration will urgently secure the boarders, restore authority, and bring safety back to the US, noting that he had already halted the flow of migrants on Monday.

He mentioned after his inauguration he signed a memorandum on inflation and multiple orders aimed at lowering energy prices as well as pursue an "all of government approach to bringing down costs for American citizens".

He signed an executive order for the "immediate" withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, describing it as a one-sided deal.

President Trump signed another order aimed at restoring free speech by ending "government censorship" implement a temporary hiring freeze and require federal employees to return to in-person work.

President Donald Trump took oath at the office, late Monday, as the 47th United States, the inauguration ceremony took place inside the Capitol building due to the frigid weather conditions in Washington. (end)

mmf







MENAFN21012025000071011013ID1109111222