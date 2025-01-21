MBRF and UNDP to organize second phase of ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ for youth empowerment and knowledge dissemination

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 20 January 2025- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Kuwaiti General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (GSSCPD), will conduct the second phase of the ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ initiative on February 5 and 6, 2025. It aims to nurture critical leadership skills such as innovation and creativity among Kuwaiti youth while promoting the nation’s long-term sustainable development and enhancing the dynamism of the private sector.

Such initiatives facilitate meaningful conversations between youth and policymakers and collaborations between the public and private sectors, catalyzing Kuwait’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy. They also promote data-driven decision-making and positively shape future strategies to strengthen the national economy.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “The ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ is a unique global platform synergizing intellectual knowledge and practical experiences to explore the future of the knowledge domain, as well as its role in shaping societies’ intellectual landscape. Such events serve as an ideal avenue to foster innovation, exchange expertise, and bolster essential skills, empowering communities to anticipate and address future challenges. We hope the upcoming Knowledge Week in Kuwait will inspire Kuwaiti youth to take on a prominent role in elevating the nation’s knowledge landscape, paving the way for sustainable growth.”

Mr. Sherif Eltokali, Deputy Resident Representative - UNDP Kuwait, said: “The upcoming Knowledge Week will showcase the immense potential of Kuwaiti youth and their role in driving sustainable development. Through this initiative, we seek to nurture an environment that promotes public-private collaboration, in line with the nation’s ongoing efforts to achieve economic diversification.”

Ms. Eman Al-Sharrah, Director of the National Knowledge Economy Center, said: “The ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ initiative marks a key milestone in realizing the objectives of ‘Kuwait Vision 2035’ and fostering a knowledge-driven society. Events like this drive cross-sector collaboration and empower young people to take on leadership roles as we build a sustainable economy. The initiative will also offer youth the essential tools for embracing innovation and strategic thinking, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

The ‘Knowledge Journey’ has been divided into various phases to promote active participation in the workshops and dialogue sessions with decision-makers. The first phase, which was conducted on October 22, 2024, focused on analyzing and gaining insights into the nation’s present knowledge ecosystem and reviewing the results of the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2023.

The second phase, slated for February 5 – 6, will explore the role of innovation and information and communication technology (ICT) as transformative forces in the global economy. It will also discuss how technology, research and development, and digital literacy can be leveraged to drive sustainable development in the Middle East region. On the second day, the need to redesign educational systems in line with future needs and the importance of lifelong learning and vocational training will be explored.

The third phase, titled ‘Knowledge Week,’ will be held from April 20-24, 2025, marking the conclusion of the ‘Knowledge Journey’ initiative. The five-day-long discussions will revisit key insights and outcomes of previous phases, with participants presenting their proposals and plans for advancing the knowledge economy to decision-makers. Youth participants can now register for the upcoming phases of the ‘Knowledge Journey’ via the following link:

The ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ builds on the impressive success of the ‘Knowledge Week’ initiatives held in Jordan and Egypt in 2019 and 2020, respectively. It supports broader global efforts to cultivate knowledge-based societies, aligning with Kuwait’s ‘Third National Development Plan’ and ‘Kuwait Vision 2035.’





