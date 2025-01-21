Trump signals approach to future negotiations with Putin from position of strength

(MENAFN) In his inaugural speech, U.S. President Donald signaled that he would approach future negotiations with Vladimir from a position of strength.



This perspective was shared by Adrian Karatnycky, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and former president of Freedom House, in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.



“Overall, his emphasis on America's strength and its potential to leverage that strength for peace clearly points to his approach with Putin,” the expert stated. “He intends to approach this from a position of strength and is determined not to appear weak.”



Karatnycky considered this emphasis to be a "positive direction" in Trump’s speech, setting the tone for his presidency.



The expert pointed out that while Trump’s message was primarily directed at the American public, on foreign policy matters, it underscored the traditional Republican philosophy: achieving peace through strength and ensuring security through the power of the American state, economy, and military.



MENAFN21012025000045016953ID1109111153