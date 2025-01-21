Putin welcomes Trump’s return, calls for renewed US-Russia dialogue

(MENAFN) Russian leader Vladimir on Monday extended congratulations to incoming US President Donald as he prepares to officially assume office following his inauguration ceremony later in the day.



“We see the statement of the newly elected US president and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, interrupted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.



“We also hear his statement about the need to do everything to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome such a mood and congratulate the elected president of the United States of America on taking office,” Putin said during a meeting of Russia's Security Council.



Putin noted that Trump’s pre-election period was “not easy,” praising his courage in enduring "severe pressure" and assassination attempts during the campaign.



He reiterated Moscow’s openness to dialogue with the new US administration, particularly on the Ukraine war, emphasizing the importance of addressing the conflict's root causes.



According to Putin, discussions between Russia and the US must be founded on "an equal and mutually respectful basis."

