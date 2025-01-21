Turkish, EU officials address mutual problems

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan met with EU Commissioner for Equality Hadja Lahbib in Ankara on Monday to deliberate on Turkish-EU relations and key regional developments, particularly in Syria and Gaza.



Following the meeting, Fidan outlined Turkey’s objectives for Syria, emphasizing the need for the country’s transition to a sanctions-free economy. He highlighted the significance of improving economic conditions and reconstruction efforts to support the safe and voluntary return of millions of displaced refugees.



Lahbib, thanking Fidan for Turkey’s hospitality, reaffirmed the country’s dual status as an EU candidate and a critical partner of the bloc. She stressed the region’s geopolitical complexities and the necessity of close cooperation with Türkiye to address these challenges and enhance international aid efforts.



She also praised Turkey’s crucial role in supporting Syrian refugees since the civil war began in 2011 and commended its efforts in maintaining humanitarian aid corridors for EU emergency assistance to Syria.



Regarding Gaza, Lahbib underscored the importance of sustaining the recently established Israel-Hamas ceasefire to prevent further escalation and support humanitarian efforts.

