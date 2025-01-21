Saudi Arabia: A Committed Partner In Ghana's Development Journey

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





ACCRA, Jan 21 (NNN-GNA) - Over the decades, Saudi Arabia has played a pivotal role in Ghana's development, contributing to critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and energy.

The Kingdom's enduring partnership has been marked by tangible investments and support, reinforcing bilateral ties that promise a brighter future for both nations. With Saudi Arabia pledging continued support, the relationship between the two countries remains a cornerstone of Ghana's development aspirations.

Saudi Arabia, through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), has extended over $35 million in loans and grants to finance infrastructure projects in Ghana. These include the construction of essential road networks in rural areas, which have improved transportation efficiency and facilitated economic activities. Notably, the Tamale-Kumbungu Road project, funded by SFD, has enhanced access to agricultural markets for over 500,000 farmers in northern Ghana.

In the energy sector, Saudi investments have focused on improving Ghana's electricity supply, with more than $20 million allocated to support rural electrification projects. These initiatives have connected over 150,000 households to the national grid, improving the quality of life and enabling economic opportunities in remote communities.

The Kingdom has made significant contributions to Ghana's healthcare system. Saudi aid has facilitated the construction of district hospitals and the provision of medical equipment, benefiting more than 2 million Ghanaians annually. Additionally, Saudi NGOs have donated $5 million worth of medical supplies in recent years, further bolstering Ghana's healthcare capabilities.

In education, Saudi Arabia has offered scholarships to over 1,000 Ghanaian students in the past decade, covering fields such as medicine, engineering, and Islamic studies. This investment in human capital has created a skilled workforce poised to contribute to Ghana's development.

Saudi Arabia has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting Ghana's economic development, particularly in the agricultural sector, which employs over 40% of Ghana's workforce and contributes about 21% to its GDP. Through investments and technical support, Saudi Arabia has facilitated modern farming practices, irrigation systems, and agricultural education in Ghana.

For instance, Saudi-backed projects have helped expand access to mechanized farming, boosting productivity for smallholder farmers. The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has also provided significant funding for initiatives that enhance food security and rural livelihoods, aligning with Ghana's goals of agricultural modernization and economic transformation.

Saudi Arabia facilitates the Hajj pilgrimage for over 6,000 Ghanaians annually, providing logistical and financial support valued at $2.5 million per year. Beyond religious tourism, both nations have identified tourism as a growth area, with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 offering valuable insights for developing Ghana's potential as a tourist destination.

As Ghana navigates its current economic challenges, Saudi Arabia remains a steadfast partner, pledging increased support in agriculture, mining, energy, and infrastructure development. With bilateral trade between the two countries exceeding $80 million annually, the scope for further collaboration is immense.

Saudi Arabia's continued support underscores its commitment to Ghana's prosperity. By building on this partnership, both nations can unlock their potential and create a future defined by shared growth and innovation. This enduring relationship stands as a testament to the power of diplomacy and mutual respect, offering hope for even greater achievements in the years ahead. - NNN-GNA