Zotter Chocolates Wins 2024 Primus Award For Living Sustainability

Zotter Chocolates is honored to announce that Josef and Julia Zotter have been awarded the Primus Award in the category of "Living Sustainability"

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zotter Chocolates is honored to announce that founder Josef and his daughter Julia Zotter have been awarded the Primus Award in the category of "Living Sustainability" during a gala event by the Kleine Zeitung in Graz, Austria, on November 6, 2024.The Primus Award recognizes outstanding companies from Styria that exemplify courage, inspiration, and optimism through extraordinary achievements and ideas. This year, over 100 businesses vied for this prestigious accolade, and Zotter Chocolates demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable and ethical practices.Josef and Julia Zotter accepted the award, celebrating a legacy rooted in organic production and sustainable practices. "We are very excited about this recognition, especially as sustainability is often overshadowed in today's headlines," said Josef Zotter. "Sustainability is our future. We have invested in ecology and social responsibility for decades, and it is a core competency we take great pride in. We understand that sustainable business practices are monumental tasks, which is why we prefer to start now, taking one step at a time for a livable, greener Styria."Zotter Chocolates showcases its commitment to sustainability through initiatives such as the "Edible Zoo," which features modern farming practices and energy self-sufficiency, ensuring that its operations remain environmentally responsible. With over 500 varieties of chocolate produced using pure organic and fair-trade practices, Zotter stands as a leader in the chocolate industry.For more information about Zotter Chocolates and to explore their range of products, visit Zotter Chocolates USA .

