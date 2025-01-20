Mobile Marketing Market Size To Hit USD 99.18 Billion By 2033 | Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global mobile marketing size was valued at USD 22.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 26.20 billion in 2025 to reach USD 99.18 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile marketing refers to the practice of using mobile devices, such as and tablets, to promote products or services and engage with consumers. It leverages various channels and strategies to reach a targeted audience, including SMS, mobile apps, social platforms, and mobile-optimized websites. The goal is to deliver personalized, relevant, and timely marketing messages to users, enhancing their experience and encouraging interaction with the brand. Key elements of mobile marketing include push notifications, in-app advertising, location-based marketing, and mobile search ads, all of which enable businesses to connect with consumers on the go.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

Market Dynamics

The rise of smartphone penetration drives the global market

The rapid global adoption of smartphones has become a key driver in the mobile marketing industry. As smartphones become more accessible, businesses have a broader audience to target through mobile channels. This shift has transformed consumer behavior, pushing interactions toward mobile platforms and allowing marketers to engage users at any time and from anywhere.

For instance, global smartphone users are expected to exceed 5.0 billion in 2023, according to Statista, highlighting the vast audience available for mobile advertising campaigns. Companies like Coca-Cola have capitalized on this trend by launching mobile-first campaigns, such as adding QR codes to their packaging, encouraging customers to engage with the brand through their phones.

Moreover, the rise of affordable smartphones in emerging markets such as India and Brazil has expanded the reach of mobile marketing strategies. As consumers increasingly rely on their devices for shopping, banking, and entertainment, brands can seamlessly integrate ads into these everyday activities, enhancing visibility and impact. This growing smartphone penetration is pivotal in shaping the future of mobile marketing.

Expansion of 5G technology creates tremendous opportunities

The global deployment of 5G technology presents a major opportunity for the mobile marketing industry. With its faster data speeds and more reliable connectivity, 5G enables a richer, more immersive media experience, paving the way for innovative advertising strategies. This technology supports high-quality video content, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and interactive ads, allowing brands to engage consumers more deeply.

For example, Qualcomm and Verizon have already teamed up to showcase 5G's potential for delivering seamless, high-definition streaming and real-time interactive experiences. A key application of this is interactive video ads, with brands like Pepsi utilizing 5G to create dynamic, real-time video content that allows users to personalize product preferences during a live stream. This level of interaction is made possible by 5G's low latency and faster speeds.

Moreover, AR-based advertising is gaining traction, with companies like IKEA allowing customers to visualize products in their homes using mobile devices. With 5G, these experiences can be even more fluid and high-resolution, enabling real-time interactions that were previously difficult with 4G.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the largest market in the global mobile marketing landscape, holding a significant share of approximately 38%. This dominance is fueled by a well-established digital ecosystem, where widespread smartphone usage and strong internet connectivity create an ideal environment for mobile advertising. Major tech companies and innovative startups are continuously driving advancements in mobile marketing technologies, further reinforcing the region's leadership.

Moreover, North American consumers have a strong preference for personalized advertising, which has led to higher engagement and conversion rates for brands. With a booming e-commerce sector, the region offers seamless integration of mobile marketing strategies, enabling brands to reach consumers more effectively. As a result, North America is a key investment hub for businesses aiming to capitalize on the potential of mobile advertising, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and innovation.

Ask for Customization @

Key Highlights



The global mobile marketing market size was valued at USD 22.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 26.20 billion to reach USD 99.18 billion in 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on Components, the global market is segmented into platforms and services. The platform segment owns the highest market share.

Based on Channel, the global market is segmented into messaging, push notifications, mobile emails, quick response codes, and others. The messaging segment owns the highest market share.

Based on Vertical, the global market is segmented into retail and e-commerce, travel and logistics, automotive, BFSI, IT and telecom, and others. The retail and e-commerce segment owns the highest market share. North America is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

GoogleFacebookAdobeHubSpotIntuitMailchimpBrazeAirshipMoEngageCleverTapLeanplum

Recent Developments

In March 2024 - Google introduced a set of new tools for app developers at the Games 2024 Developer Summit, aiming to boost creativity and diversify revenue streams in mobile advertising. These enhancements are designed to help developers create more engaging and profitable mobile app experiences by offering advanced capabilities for ad integration and monetization.

Segmentation

By ComponentPlatformServicesBy ChannelMessagingPush NotificationMobile EmailsQuick Response CodeOthersBy VerticalRetail and E-CommerceTravel and LogisticsAutomotiveBFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)IT and TelecomOthers

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client's purchase. We overcome our clients' issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter