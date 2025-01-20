Carrie Underwood Stuns With Her Performance At Donald Trump's Inauguration-Find Out Her Net Worth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Country star Carrie Underwood, with a net worth of $120 million in 2025, continues to solidify her position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. While she has built her fortune through music, fashion, and television, her performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration also marked a defining moment in her storied career.

A high-profile Inauguration performance

Following Trump's inaugural address , Underwood took the stage at the Capitol Rotunda, poised to deliver her rendition of "America the Beautiful." In a flawless display of professionalism, she handled a technical glitch with ease, pivoting to an a cappella performance that captivated the audience. Her performance earned praise from the gathered crowd, including Vice President-elect JD Vance, former President Joe Biden, and other dignitaries. Underwood's poise and ability to adapt to unexpected circumstances reflected her years of experience in the spotlight and helped cement her reputation as a true artist.

From American Idol winner to Trump's Inauguration star

Underwood's path to stardom began in 2005 when she won the fourth season of American Idol. Since then, she has achieved remarkable success, breaking records with her chart-topping albums and earning countless awards. Her diverse career has expanded into acting, fashion, and writing, contributing significantly to her impressive net worth.

In addition to her musical talents, Underwood's enduring presence at high-profile events, such as the Trump inauguration, further elevates her status. It was a moment of grace under pressure, showcasing her remarkable versatility and securing her place in history alongside a diverse group of artists who have had similar opportunities.

Carrie Underwood: Country music icon and multifaceted star

