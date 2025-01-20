Kai Trump Reflects On Grandfather Donald Trump's Presidency And Her Role In Washington

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald Trump's granddaughter, 17-year-old Kai Trump, has shared her thoughts on how her life is set to transform as her grandfather begins his second term as the 47th president of the United States. Speaking candidly in a YouTube titled“My Life Is About to Change Forever,” Kai expressed excitement about balancing her education, training, and a growing role in Washington, DC.

Splitting time between Florida and DC

Kai , who currently resides in Jupiter, Florida, with her parents Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, revealed her plans to spend more time in the nation's capital.

Balancing school, golf, and White House duties

As an avid golfer and high school student, Kai admitted the pressure of juggling her obligations while preparing for such a historic event was challenging.“Trying to balance school, golf training, and preparations for the inauguration has been tough,” she said. In the lead-up to the ceremony, Kai even left school early to tackle her to-do list, which included finding an outfit for the occasion.

Kai plans to document her behind-the-scenes experiences at the White House during the inauguration, giving her YouTube audience an inside look.“It's going to be really cool and an awesome experience,” she said.“Maybe we'll get a little tour of the White House, so if you guys want to see that, it's going to be a lot of fun.”

A family perspective on the Presidency

Reflecting on her grandfather's return to the White House , Kai in an earlier vlog expressed both pride and optimism.“I think these next four years are going to be the best four years America has had in a very long time,” Kai said.“For America and for our family, this is so important.”“I'm so happy for him on the inside. I think this is a thrilling moment for our family and the country,” she shared.