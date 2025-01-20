The World Trumped

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

The inauguration of Donald as the 47th US president marks a critical juncture not just for the United States but for the entire world. In his second term, Trump inherits a world that has dramatically changed. The war in Ukraine, the escalating US-China rivalry, and a global teetering on recession provide the backdrop for his administration. Trump's rhetoric, particularly targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, suggests that his“America First” agenda remains intact. His proposed trade tariffs and threats to neighboring allies reveal a willingness to strain diplomatic relationships.

A year ago, no one would have thought that Trump would return to power, But that was not to be. One major factor in his spectacular comeback may have been the liberal disillusionment with the incumbent president Joe Biden and his Vice President Harris – the defeated Democratic candidate – whose unqualified support for genocide in Gaza by Israel not just disappointed many of their admirers around the world but also within the US. More so, the Muslim voter base of the Democratic Party that felt betrayed by Biden and Harris' complicity in the carnage in Gaza, and Lebanon. To stop the Trump juggernaut, the Democratic party needed to get its supporters to believe in its liberal credentials, but that didn't happen, blurring the differences between the two parties.

But Trump as Biden's successor is akin to going from frying pan into fire. As some media commentary has pointed out, America has once again chosen for itself“a great disruption.” In his first term in power, the US largely abdicated its global role, except in matters of protecting its core interests. And this abdication detrimentally impacted the world. His first presidency was defined by unpredictability, nationalist rhetoric, and a transactional approach to foreign policy. This time, however, Trump's strategies appear poised to be even more disruptive.

However, Trump's inauguration has started on a positive note: Israel and Hamas have finally agreed to a ceasefire. Already three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners have been freed. It would be interesting to see how the Trump administration will deal with the situation. The world will hope that it works towards not just a durable ceasefire but towards an abiding solution that brings the decades long conflict and bloodshed towards an end. In South Asia, the countries including India will watch keenly how Trump deals with China. Overall, Trump as the US president holds out a fraught prospect for the world. The coming weeks and months will make clear how the situation evolves. For now we can only wait and watch.