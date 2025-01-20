Vampire Drones Destroy Eight Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region
Date
1/20/2025 3:12:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial scouts from the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment destroy eight Russian positions using Vampire drones at night.
The State Border Guard Service published relevant footage on its website , Ukrinform reports.
Eight enemy positions were destroyed as a result of the nighttime deployment of Vampire drones, also known as Baba Yaga.
Read also:
War update: 189 clashes
, fiercest battles in Pokrovsk axis
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 820,430 troops.
Photo from archive
MENAFN20012025000193011044ID1109110005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.