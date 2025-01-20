Vampire Drones Destroy Eight Russian Positions In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial scouts from the Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment destroy eight Russian positions using Vampire drones at night.

The State Border Guard Service published relevant footage on its website , Ukrinform reports.

Eight enemy positions were destroyed as a result of the nighttime deployment of Vampire drones, also known as Baba Yaga.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 820,430 troops.

Photo from archive