Camfil USA Air Filters Welcomes President Trump's Initiative to Address Los Angeles Wildfire Air Quality Crisis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camfil clean air solution experts look forward to collaborating with the administration and local authorities to ensure cleaner air for Los Angeles and beyond, addressing the wildfire smoke crisis.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of his inauguration, President Donald announced live from Washington his commitment to providing the best air filtration solutions for Los Angeles as the city grapples with air quality challenges caused by devastating wildfires. His statement underscores the urgent need to address the growing health threats posed by wildfire smoke.











Camfil, a global leader in air filtration for over [six decades], applauds the President's focus on protecting air quality in Los Angeles and beyond. As a pioneer in providing advanced solutions for wildfire smoke and air quality challenges, Camfil is uniquely positioned to assist in this critical endeavor.

"Wildfires are not only a threat to our environment but also to public health and food safety," said Mark Davidson, a spokesperson for Camfil, in a recent feature by Forbes. In the article, Daphne Ewing-Chow Senior Contributor highlighted how wildfire smoke poses risks to both air quality and the safety of the nation's food supply.

Read the full Forbes article here

To support the administration and communities impacted by wildfires, Camfil has published a comprehensive Wildfire Smoke Filtration Guide . This guide outlines proven solutions to mitigate the harmful effects of wildfire smoke and improve indoor air quality. From advanced HEPA filters to specialized systems like the CityCarb I (ePM1 70%) , Camfil's recommendations aim to provide immediate relief and long-term resilience.

Access Camfil's Wildfire Smoke Filtration Guide Here

About Camfil:

With over 60 years of expertise in air filtration, Camfil is a trusted partner in delivering clean air solutions across the globe. Our mission is to protect people, processes, and the environment by offering innovative and sustainable air quality solutions.



