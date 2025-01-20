Abu Dhabi Announces New Restrictions On Heavy Vehicles During Peak Hours Starting January 27

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Starting January 27, new restrictions on heavy will be enforced on Abu Dhabi's roads, Abu Dhabi Mobility announced on Monday. The move aims to improve traffic flow and safety in the city, as part of an ongoing effort to address the growing volume of vehicles in the capital.

Under the updated guidelines, heavy vehicles-including freight trucks, tankers, and equipment-will be banned from the roads during peak traffic times. From Monday to Thursday, the restrictions will be in place from 6.30am to 9am, and again from 3pm to 7pm. On Fridays, the ban will apply to the same morning hours, with an additional restriction in the afternoon from 11am to 1pm.

This initiative is designed to reduce traffic congestion caused by the slower movement of heavy vehicles alongside lighter ones during peak hours. The move also aims to protect infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, from wear and tear caused by the weight of heavy loads. Abu Dhabi Mobility noted that it is working closely with the Abu Dhabi Police to ensure that heavy vehicle owners adhere to the updated timings. In a related move, Dubai is also tightening restrictions on truck movement. Beginning January 1 , trucks are banned from the Emirates Road during evening rush hours between 5.30pm and 8pm. This restriction specifically targets the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah, as part of the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) plan to expand truck movement bans on key roads. Sharjah, too, has implemented similar measures . Starting January 1, trucks are prohibited from using the Emirates Transit Road during peak evening hours from 5:30pm to 8pm, specifically along the section between the Sharjah entrance and Intersection No. 7. This move is intended to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure a smoother travel experience for commuters across the region.