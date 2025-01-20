(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Transforming Philippine Healthcare: The 2025 Philippine Hospital & Healthcare Digitalization Summit



MANILA, Jan 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As the world embraces the next wave of digital transformation, the Philippines stands at the forefront of revolutionizing its healthcare sector. The highly anticipated 2025 Philippine Hospital & Healthcare Digitalization Summit is set to take place on January 23 at Edsa Shangri-La, Manila, bringing together healthcare leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the transformative potential of technology and AI in shaping the Philippine healthcare landscape. With the Department of Health (DOH) and other key agencies lending their support, this event will serve as a critical platform for fostering innovation and collaboration.







Pioneering Digital Transformation in HealthcareThe summit is a response to the increasing demand for modernization in the Philippine healthcare system. As a developing nation, the Philippines has identified healthcare as a critical area for growth, with government and private sector initiatives aiming to utilize cutting-edge technologies to address long-standing challenges.

Participants can expect thought-provoking discussions on:



How AI and machine learning are streamlining operations and enhancing patient care.

The role of cloud technology and data management in securing and managing sensitive healthcare information.

Innovative green technologies and sustainable practices in modern hospital infrastructure. Collaborative strategies to create a digitally inclusive and patient-centric healthcare system.

Event Highlights

Keynote Presentation: Future-Proofing Philippine Healthcare

Hon. Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong , DOH Undersecretary, will share strategic plans for leveraging digital health technologies to enhance care delivery, resilience, and patient focus.

Essential Presentations

Hear from industry leaders on transformative topics:



Smarter Hospitals: Janelle Decosto (AMTI) on building smarter healthcare facilities.

Data Security: Kurt Munsayac (Synology) on protecting patient data.

eGovernment Initiatives: Delia Eleazar Basada (DICT) on the DICT's digitalization efforts.

Modernized Healthcare: Edward Salas (HPE) on advanced care technologies.

AI in Healthcare: Arnie Alvarez (Huawei) on enabling intelligent diagnostics and telemedicine.

Patient Engagement: Robin Ng (Soprano Design) on digital tools transforming care experiences. Healthcare Technology: Analyn Quintos (Cloudtech) on Oracle NetSuite Healthcare Solution

A Stellar Lineup of Sponsors

This transformative event is powered by industry leaders driving healthcare innovation:



HUAWEI: Advancing intelligent healthcare ecosystems.

DELL/AMTI/ARDENT: Delivering cutting-edge AI, data management, and digital solutions.

SOPRANO: Streamlining healthcare communication.

Cloudtech: Revolutionizing hospital management with cloud-based ERP.

HPE Aruba x VST ECS: Enhancing network security and connectivity.

CADI and ROBOCARE: Innovating in patient care and rehabilitation technologies.

Thaison Builder and Developer Inc.: Elevating healthcare infrastructure with sustainable solutions.

Synology: Securing scalable data management for hospitals. GETZ CLINICAL and ASTICOM: Empowering clinical workflows and outsourcing needs.

Why You Should Attend

The 2025 Philippine Hospital & Healthcare Digitalization Summit promises to be the year's most impactful healthcare event. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into:



Emerging technologies and their application in Philippine hospitals.

Success stories and case studies of healthcare institutions embracing digital transformation. Networking opportunities with industry leaders, decision-makers, and technology innovators.

Join us as we shape the future of healthcare in the Philippines and inspire a new era of digital innovation that prioritizes the well-being of every Filipino.

See you on January 23, 2025, at Edsa Shangri-La, Manila!

Looking Ahead: AI Cloud and Data Center Event in Q2

Building on the momentum of this summit, an AI Cloud and Data Center Event is scheduled for Q2 of this year. For inquiries and participation, please reach out to ... . Let's continue to innovate and shape the future together!

About Escom

As one of the largest B2B Conference Organizers in Asia, Escom Events possess 9 event brands that covers 10+ Asia countries. We do large-scale conferences usually range from 200-1000 attendees per event. All of our conferences are industry-focused and it is limited only to senior-level business executives and government officials. Through years of development, Escom Events had worked with 50%+ of all the global top 500 companies for the participation, sponsorship, partnership or co-organizing of those events. We also work very tightly with government bodies, investment promotion agencies, investors and state-owned enterprises in Asia and we see ourselves as the hub to promote innovations, forge partnerships, bridge cross border investment and establish business cooperations.

Contact Us:

C Jhay Azores

Global Director of Operations

Escom Events

+639457943186

...

Event Website: