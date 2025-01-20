(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Most Expensive CS2 Stickers

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

The most common method for making custom skins in Counter-Strike 2 is using stickers. Most players just think of stickers as a way to personalize their in-game look, but the right ones can greatly increase the worth of an upgraded weapon.

Want to know which CS2 sticker costs the most? Get ready to be stunned by the insane pricing!

Here, we'll take a look at the most costly stickers in CS2 and see what makes them so special, including their design and the limited they have. You can get some on CS2 (CS:GO) case sites .

Happy (GOLD)

Famous CS2 players, known for their amazing in-game achievements and skills, have their autographs included on several popular stickers. This remarkable cosmetic item ensures that the name Vincent Cervoni will always be associated with CS gamers.

This sticker has been on the list of the most expensive CS2 stickers since 2018, thanks to its incredible rarity and beautiful gold design.

Somebody (GOLD)

Haowen Xu, a Tyloo player at the 2018 ELEAGUE Boston, signed the famous golden sticker. Its beautiful sheen is a result of the way its textural elements reflect light.

This sticker's high price is a result of its rarity, as it had a 0.64% drop probability while it was accessible and is no longer available in any containers.

Also, its worth is boosted by the fact that there are only a limited number of them accessible for purchase. Sometimes, you have to wait months for someone to sell it.

HEN1 (GOLD)

A further emblem representing the most costly CS2 stickers, along with an additional signature. Popular 100 Thieves player Henrique Teles Ferreira da Fonseca is the recipient of this post-Boston 2018 item.

Due to its limited availability on trading sites, the sticker is very expensive and is sought after as a collectible.

LGB ESPORTS (HOLO)

At last, an alternative to signatures! After the LGB eSports team's incredible success in the 2014 Katowice tournament, one of the most precious stickers became a part of the game's collection.

Featuring the LGB team logo, it boasts aesthetically pleasing red tones that reflect light nicely. Because of its enormous popularity, this sticker is among the most costly.

captainMO (GOLD)

Another famous player whose autograph would be out of place on this list of the most expensive stickers is captainMo.

A golden palette adorned with layers of elaborate paint gives the design an appearance that is both original and permanent. The CS2 community considers this sticker a classic because of the game's enduring popularity.

HELLRAISERS (HOLO)

This sticker shows the HellRaisers' incredible performance at EMS One Katowice 2014 and features their blazing insignia. It seems like a 3D image with a fiery pattern on it. Because of its holographic effect, this sticker is sure to be a hit with collectors and gamers.

TEAM DIGNITAS (HOLO)

This is, without a doubt, the most stylish of the value stickers, ranking among the top five. Team Dignitas debuted the design to the Counter-Strike community nine years ago at the EMS Katowice 2014 Legends.

Despite its ancient age, the unmistakable symbol's allure remains, captivating everyone who sees it on your weapon. It is composed of the highest-quality textures.

NATUS VINCERE (HOLO)

This iconic sticker honors NAVI's remarkable 2014 Katowice tournament success. Its one-of-a-kind holographic design has made it a collector's item for fans of Natus Vincere.

Its exceptional value is attributable, in part, to the fact that it was part of the Katowice 2014 collection, which is no longer accessible.

REASON GAMING (HOLO)

This lovely artwork serves as the starting point for the“top three” section of the game's most expensive stickers. The Reason Gaming Squad and the EMS Katowice 2014 Challengers have a lengthy history with the sticker.

Its aesthetic value is unparalleled. With its large holographic area accentuated by an orange gradient and a joystick outline in the logo's center, this Holo is both highly sought-after and pricey, appealing to many aficionados.

TITAN (HOLO)

Titan may have placed ninth through twelfth at EMS Katowice 2014, but for a long time, their premium cosmetic item – a blue sticker – was the priciest CS2 sticker. The vibrant, shiny color combinations expand the Titan Holo's overall look and make it stand out.

Think at how limited the sticker is on the trading platform as well. Finding an active offer without having to wait weeks or months is actually rather rare.

iBUYPOWER (HOLO)

The iBUYPOWER Holo, CS2's most costly sticker, has arrived! This is in honor of the eponymous squad that was disqualified from the Katowice tournament due to cheating allegations. Its iconic position has persisted for 9 years despite the controversy surrounding it.

This sticker, which was exclusive to the more expensive EMS Katowice (2014) Challengers capsules, was a major factor in the dramatic increase in sticker prices for Katowice 2014.