Philip Morris Targets Expansion In Egypt After IQOS Success

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) IQOS's success in Egypt signals a promising opportunity for the introduction of additional smoke-free products to the market, according to Tommaso Di Giovanni, Vice President for International Communication and Engagement at Philip Morris International (PMI). With an estimated 15 million adult smokers in the country, IQOS has already made significant progress in providing a reduced-risk alternative to traditional cigarettes.

In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Di Giovanni highlighted the considerable potential of the Egyptian for expanding PMI's portfolio of smoke-free products, including heated tobacco devices.

Transforming Tobacco

The transformation of Philip Morris International (PMI) began with the recognition that change was necessary.“We were-and we are-selling a product that causes diseases and is addictive: cigarettes,” Di Giovanni noted. This awareness has fueled the company's drive to innovate and offer better alternatives for both society and consumers.“Anyone who sells a product that causes disease and is addictive would like to do better,” he said, stressing PMI's dual responsibility to society and to the company itself.

He further emphasized that improving the health of adult smokers is not only a moral obligation but also a sound business strategy.“It's a win-win for our company and for public health,” he explained, adding that addressing societal concerns can help PMI stay ahead of the competition while positively impacting global health.

A Focus on Science and Innovation

PMI's transformation is grounded in scientific evidence, Di Giovanni noted, highlighting the critical role of research and development in driving the company's shift toward less harmful products.“Scientific evidence has been a key driver in our choices,” he said, explaining that this approach has enabled PMI to offer innovative alternatives, such as heated tobacco and e-vapor products, which aim to reduce health risks compared to traditional cigarettes.

Egyptian Market Potential

Turning to Egypt, where approximately 15 million adults smoke, Di Giovanni expressed optimism about introducing smoke-free products like vapes and nicotine pouches to the market. The success of IQOS, which has already gained a foothold in Egypt, provides promising prospects for future launches and efforts to“take Egyptians who smoke away from cigarettes.”

Culturally, these products are expected to resonate well with adult smokers, with vapor from these devices resembling traditional water pipes, making them a good cultural fit. However, he emphasized that the right regulatory and commercial environments are crucial for encouraging widespread adoption.

Sustainability as a Core Value

Sustainability is a fundamental pillar of PMI's strategy. Di Giovanni sees it as key to reducing the societal impact of the company's activities.“For us, the first goal of sustainability is to address the public health issues posed by cigarettes,” he said, adding that replacing cigarettes with better alternatives is at the heart of their mission to improve society.

By focusing on a comprehensive range of smoke-free products, PMI aims to ensure a future where innovation and responsibility are aligned.“The ultimate goal is to offer a portfolio of products that meets the diverse needs of the market while supporting sustainability goals,” he pointed out.

The Road Ahead

PMI remains committed to its transformative journey, with a firm focus on transparency, science-driven solutions, and societal well-being.“Our mission is clear: to lead the way toward a smoke-free future, driven by innovation, step by step,” Di Giovanni concluded.