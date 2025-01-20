Statement On President Biden’S Grant Of Clemency For Leonard Peltier From Kevin Sharp, Co-Vice Chairman Sanford Heisler Sharp Mcknight

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, granted clemency to activist and Native American community advocate, Leonard Peltier, who has been wrongfully imprisoned for 49 years. The plight of Leonard Peltier has been in the spotlight for decades with prominent personalities including Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Pope Francis, among hundreds of others, calling for his release.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Co-Vice Chairman Kevin Sharp represented Mr. Peltier for 5 years, filing Mr. Peltier's original clemency petition in December 2019 and refiling it again in 2021, before NDN Collective took over leading the effort.

Mr. Sharp is the former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. His extraordinary efforts helped the Biden Administration see the value of clemency for Leonard Peltier. Mr. Sharp celebrates President Biden's decision to grant Mr. Peltier clemency and the impact it will have on Mr. Peltier and the Native American community:

“President Biden took an enormous step toward healing and reconciliation with the Native American people in this country. It took nearly 50 years to acknowledge the injustice of Leonard Peltier's conviction and continued incarceration, but with the President's act of mercy Leonard can finally return to his reservation and live out his remaining days.”

