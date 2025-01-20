عربي


Regulated Information - Disclosure Of Share Buy-Back Transactions Completed From 13 January 2025 To 17 January 2025


1/20/2025 12:45:56 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10thresolution of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 4 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025:

Aggregate disclosure per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer (LEI) Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code)
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 34607 29.5892 XPAR
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 14518 29.5933 CEUX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 6280 29.5971 TQEX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 4149 29.5850 AQEU
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 32079 30.5049 XPAR
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 27714 30.5537 CEUX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 6628 30.5473 TQEX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 5130 30.5704 AQEU
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 23210 31.0656 XPAR
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 25930 31.0723 CEUX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 6523 31.0867 TQEX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 4923 31.0905 AQEU
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 63827 31.7300 XPAR
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 30268 31.7357 CEUX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 7200 31.7342 TQEX
SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 5160 31.7277 AQEU


Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros)
Total 298,146 30.8824



About SPIE
SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

Contacts

SPIE
Pascal Omnès
Group Communications Director
Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11
... 		SPIE
Investor Relations
...
Laurent Poinsot
Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77
...


Attachment

  • Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions - 13.01.25 to 17.01.25 (Certified)

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

