Regulated Information - Disclosure Of Share Buy-Back Transactions Completed From 13 January 2025 To 17 January 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In compliance with share buyback regulations, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, SPIE discloses the following transactions completed from 13 January 2025 to 17 January 2025 under the share buyback programme authorised by the 10th of the SPIE general shareholders' meeting held on 4 May 2024 and announced on 9 January 2025: Aggregate disclosure per day and per

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer (LEI) Day of transaction ISIN Code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Market (MIC Code) SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 34607 29.5892 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 14518 29.5933 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 6280 29.5971 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 14/01/2025 FR0012757854 4149 29.5850 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 32079 30.5049 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 27714 30.5537 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 6628 30.5473 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 15/01/2025 FR0012757854 5130 30.5704 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 23210 31.0656 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 25930 31.0723 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 6523 31.0867 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 16/01/2025 FR0012757854 4923 31.0905 AQEU SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 63827 31.7300 XPAR SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 30268 31.7357 CEUX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 7200 31.7342 TQEX SPIE 969500TJNS5GSFWJ8X85 17/01/2025 FR0012757854 5160 31.7277 AQEU





Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (in euros) Total 298,146 30.8824









About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

Contacts

SPIE

Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

... SPIE

Investor Relations

...

IMAGE 7

Laurent Poinsot

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 77

...





Attachment

Regulated information - Disclosure of share buy-back transactions - 13.01.25 to 17.01.25 (Certified)