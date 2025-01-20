Latvian Volunteers Hand Over 20 Vehicles For AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk, Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava and Deputy Foreign of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko took part in the ceremony of transferring for the needs of the of Ukraine from Latvian volunteers.

Kondratiuk announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

“January can already be considers the month of Latvian volunteers in Ukraine! Together with the Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava and Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko, we took part in the ceremony of transferring vehicles for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” she said.

She clarified that another batch of vehicles was brought to Ukraine by volunteers from the Latvian organization Bruņotava, led by Ingus Ostrovskis, as part of the joint project“100 Cars for Ukraine” with the Ziedot Foundation.

The vice speaker of the Ukrainian parliament emphasized that the vehicles - repaired and equipped pickup trucks and off-road vehicles provided by Latvenergo, Latvia's state-owned electric utility company, will be sent to the most difficult sectors of the frontline.

“Today in Kyiv we met the second convoy consisting of 20 vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The first delivery of 10 vehicles to Ukraine was made in December 2024,” the politician said.

In turn, Latvian volunteers have expressed their intention to provide active assistance to the Armed Forces in 2025, as the project's objective is to assemble and deliver 100 vehicles.

Kondratiuk underscored the significance of Latvia's initiative for other nations, as given the challenging conditions at the front and the decline in collections and donations, this example is particularly noteworthy. There is also a certain fatigue from the war in Ukraine abroad, she noted.

Photo: Olena Kondratiuk / Facebook