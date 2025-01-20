ODL Unveils Expanded Product Lines, Showcasing At The International Builders' Show 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Flush Glazed Doors : Now featuring more choices in the popular Shaker and Estate lines as well as impact-rated options in both 6'8" and 8'0" doors.

20-minute Fire-Rated Doors : Eleven new panel styles in Estate, Shaker, and Craftsman designs for stylish safety. Blinds + Glass XL : the only enclosed blinds solution for large format windows and doors, covering an area up to 28ft2.

These new products continue ODL's commitment to delivering value-driven and expertly crafted solutions for homes and commercial spaces alike.

ODL will exhibit at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 25–27, 2025. Visitors are invited to explore the full range of products at the company's booth #C4536, which will highlight the intersection of comfort, safety, and a connection to the outdoors. Attendees will experience firsthand how these innovations help transform houses into havens by blending modern aesthetics with advanced functionality.

"We've listened to our customers and incorporated their feedback into these expanded product lines," said Derek Fielding, Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development at ODL. "We are excited to showcase these advancements at IBS 2025, where attendees can see how our products elevate the places people call home."

About ODL, Inc.

ODL, Inc. was founded in 1945, and its corporate headquarters are in Zeeland, Michigan. ODL is proud to be a privately held, third-generation, family-owned company for 80 years. They offer products designed to build value into the home under the following brands: ODL, Verre Select, and Robover. Product offering includes fiberglass and steel entry doors, decorative and clear doorglass; enclosed blinds; doorglass frames; custom decorative glass for windows and doors; and clear I.G.s and glass for commercial applications. ODL's vast manufacturing and distribution network, which includes 12 locations strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico and the U.K., offers customers a fast, reliable supply chain. ODL products are sold through building material dealers and home center retailers nationwide.

