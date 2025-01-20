Arab League Underlines Voluntary Work In Current Conditions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The League of Arab States affirmed on Monday importance of furthering social development despite challenges and hardships, and underlined voluntary work as means to the end.

The League's Assistant Secretary General Ambassador Haifa Abughazaleh relayed this at an event for the Arab day for the elderly and international volunteering day.

Abughazaleh mentioned that a number of Arab states are going through harsh conditions where voluntary work seems a necessity, adding that this kind of work for elders adds value and stance.

She expressed looking forward to visiting Rafah crossing to continue delivering support to Gazans, especially aid provided by Arab Ministerial councils of Social Affairs and Health.

These events are part of Arab strategy for the elderly and voluntary work strategy, added the Arab official.

She also highlighted the League's intent on coming up with programs and training courses for these strategies as well as creating links between them.

Abughazaleh underlined the role of civil society organizations in working in a holistic coordinated matter to achieve people's interests. (end)

