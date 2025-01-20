Drone attack targets critical military facilities in Kazan, Russia

(MENAFN) The city of Kazan, which saw a drone attack overnight Monday, is home to several critical military aviation enterprises.



This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko.



According to the official, a series of explosions rocket the city as military facilities were attacked by drones.



As Kovalenko recalled, a few major aviation enterprises are located in the area, playing a key role in the Russian military-industrial complex. Among them is the S. P. Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant, engaged in the production of Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as their modernization and repair. The plant is actively expanding, in particular to maintain these aircraft.



Another critical facility is the Kazan Helicopter Plant, which specializes in the production of helicopters for both military and civilian needs.



The city also operates the Kazan State Government Gunpowder Plant, which produces gunpowder and explosives for aviation munitions and missiles such as the Kalibr and Iskander.



