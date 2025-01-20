Anchorage School Choice Expo To Showcase Diverse Education Options For Alaska Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the right educational fit for a child is a unique journey for every family. On Saturday, January 25, the Alaska School Choice Coalition will host its annual School Choice Expo, bringing together representatives from across Alaska's diverse education landscape to help families explore their options.

Focused on educational exploration, the will feature representatives from traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, faith-based, learning, and home- schooling options. Attendees can engage with exhibitors, ask questions, and participate in activities tailored to families. The event will also highlight outstanding community members through the Educator of the Year and Student of the Year Awards.

"We Alaskans love to exercise our ability to choose, especially when it comes to the education of the next generation," said Leigh Sloan, founder of Brave Nation and The Green Room Learning Community. "If we can come together as a community to promote all the diverse educational choices our state has to offer, more informed families will make better decisions with their students and maximize their innate potential. Our students are our state's richest resource."

This year's event marks the fourth annual School Choice Week fair in Anchorage. School fairs will take place in more than half the nation's states during National School Choice Week, celebrated from January 26 to February 1, 2025. Each will draw attention to the state's distinct learning options. Options in Alaska are as unique as the state, from public charter schools to online learning and a unique Correspondence School Allotment Program used by many homeschoolers and students in remote areas.

The Alaska School Expo is hosted by Alaska School Choice, a new nonprofit organization that has been formed to open doors for more Alaskan students to have access to the educational opportunities of their choice.

The event will take place at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, located at 8800 Heritage Center Dr, Anchorage, AK 99504. The Expo will take place in the main hall and museum wing.

Families can RSVP for the free event at akschoolchoiceexpo . To learn more details about the event or to register as a vendor, visit alaskaschoolchoice .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

