(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's statement on May 5, 2024, emphasized his commitment to eliminating Hamas and preventing it from regaining control of Gaza. However, nearly seven months after the start of the war, the situation in Gaza has shown a stark contrast to Netanyahu's goals. Reports from Israeli indicated that despite Israel's extensive military efforts, Hamas has not only maintained control but is actively reinforcing its presence across Gaza.



The first phase of the ceasefire saw Hamas using the break in fighting to strengthen its grip, further challenging Netanyahu's ambitions. Even though the occupation forces have caused massive destruction and a tragic death toll of nearly 47,000, the resistance remains deeply entrenched in Gaza, largely due to the support of the local population. The occupation has focused on targeting Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, aiming to disrupt the social fabric and remove popular support for the resistance. However, the widespread media reports of celebrations in Gaza, particularly in areas of intense military conflict like the northern Gaza Strip, suggest that the culture of resistance remains resilient and that the people of Gaza continue to support the resistance. One key objective of Netanyahu’s military campaign was to dismantle Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, yet reports from Gaza showed that the Brigades remain operational. In fact, military recruits in the Brigades were seen performing military parades in southern Gaza, indicating their ongoing strength and organization.



Despite Israel’s claims of significant damage, including the destruction of tunnels and the killing of Hamas fighters, the evidence suggests that Netanyahu’s goals of dismantling Hamas and displacing Gaza’s population have largely failed. The conflict continues, with Gaza’s residents showing no signs of leaving and demonstrating a collective will to resist the occupation.

