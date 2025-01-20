Petro Reshapes Colombia’S Central Bank: A Shift In Economic Power

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's President Gustavo Petro is making significant changes to the country's central bank, the Banco de la República. The newspaper El Tiempo reports these developments.



Petro has announced the appointment of two new co-directors, economists Laura Moisá and César Giraldo, to the bank's board of directors. These appointments will give Petro a majority on the central 's board.



The new co-directors will replace Roberto Steiner and Jaime Jaramillo-Vallejo, who were appointed by former President Iván Duque. This move allows Petro to exert more influence over the country's monetary policy.



The bank's board now consists of seven members. Leonardo Villar remains as the general manager. Bibiana Taboada and Mauricio Villamizar continue from the previous administration.



Finance Minister Diego Guevara represents the government on the board. Olga Lucía Acosta joined in 2023 after Alberto Carrasquilla's departure. Her appointment followed a Council of State order to meet gender quota requirements.







With Moisá and Giraldo's arrival, Petro will have influenced four of the seven board positions. This reshuffle comes amid broader changes in Colombi 's government.



While ministerial changes are still pending, other state entities are already experiencing shifts. The tax authority, DIAN, has also undergone adjustments this week.



Interestingly, these changes coincide with a reconfiguration of the bank's board. For the first time in its 101-year history, the board will have more women members.



However, this marks a significant shift in the gender balance of Colombia's top economic decision-making body. Petro's moves to gain more control over the central bank raise questions about future monetary policy.



The central bank's independence has long been a cornerstone of Colombia's economic stability. How these changes will impact the country's economic direction remains to be seen.

