Mexico Mobilizes Legal Army As Trump’S Deportation Threat Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum is taking decisive action to support the estimated 5 million undocumented Mexicans living in the United States.



Her administration has launched a panic app for detainees and mobilized over 2,600 lawyers and 2,200 consular workers. The Foreign has met with officials in all border states.



These measures aim to assist migrants facing President-elect Donald Trump's promise of "the largest deportation operation" in U.S. history. Sheinbaum's efforts have intensified following Trump's threat of economically crippling tariffs on Mexico, using migrant flow as leverage.



"We will always defend Mexicans in the United States," Sheinbaum stated during a press conference. She emphasized that protecting Mexican nationals in the U.S. would be a priority in any dialogue with the incoming Trump administration.



This strong support for migrants comes four months into Sheinbaum's presidency. It's a message she's clearly conveying to her constituents. The central bank reported $65 billion in remittances in the 12 months ending November 2024, making migrant money a crucial income source for Mexico.







Sheinbaum is following her predecessor's example by cooperating with the U.S. to maintain smooth relations. Regular deportation flights from the U.S. to Mexico have continued. Mexico is preparing to receive more deportees under Trump's administration.

Diplomatic Efforts and Migrant Protection

This cooperation is key to avoiding tariffs that could reduce Mexico's GDP by about 1%, according to Gabriela Siller, chief economic analyst at Grupo Financiero Base. "25% tariffs would be equivalent to exiting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.



It would also mean a 7% drop in Mexico's exports," Siller explained. Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente has become the face of this initiative. He has made several trips to the U.S. since early December.



During these trips, he met with local and state politicians and immigration officials. His ministry has filled vacancies in Mexico's 53 U.S. consulates, with 2,187 workers and a team of 2,610 lawyers ready to provide legal advice to migrants.



"We are prepared to defend our migrants, regardless of their immigration status or location," de la Fuente stated on Monday from the Mexican border state of Sonora.



His ministry added that their priority in case of deportations is to "respect the integrity and human rights of Mexicans." The Sheinbaum administration says it's ready to help Mexican migrants on both sides of the border.



They're streamlining the process for Mexicans in the U.S. to request key documents like birth certificates. They've also created a panic app called "Contact Button" to provide assistance to Mexicans facing imminent detention in the U.S.

Mexico Prepares for Deportations

The government is preparing to help its citizens in case of abuses during deportations. They've set up about two dozen shelters in border cities to provide health services, education, and employment opportunities if necessary.



Mexico received 190,491 deportees from the U.S. in 2024, an 11% decrease from the previous year. While Sheinbaum is ready to receive Mexican citizens, she has stated that Mexico won't serve as a "safe third country" for migrants of other nationalities.



Despite all the planning and "informal" interactions with Trump's team, de la Fuente has said that Mexico has been given few details about the scale of deportations.



As Mexico prepares for the unknown, the $65 billion in remittances received through November remains a vital lifeline for its economy.

