Pressure Gauges Market To Exceed $1.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pressure gauges market is predicted to hit USD 1.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Key industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, power generation, and automotive are major drivers of demand for these instruments. Pressure gauges are critical for monitoring and controlling pressure within various systems, and as industries grow, the need for advanced systems to ensure safe and efficient operations continues to rise, driving market expansion.

The rise of Industry 4.0 has accelerated the use of smart pressure gauges, which are integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. These advanced devices come with sensors that allow real-time data collection, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics. Such features improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance safety, especially in automated environments. Industries that require precise and reliable measurements benefit from these smart pressure gauges, as they offer a high level of performance in dynamic and remote-controlled settings.

The pressure gauges market from the bourdon tube pressure gauges segment accounted for over USD 510 million in 2023 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% through 2032. Bourdon tube gauges have been a staple in mechanical pressure measurement for more than a century. Their popularity continues to be driven by their durability and reliability, particularly in industrial sectors where precision is crucial. These gauges are widely used in demanding applications, especially those requiring high pressure or where robustness is essential.

In addition to their long service life and minimal maintenance needs, Bourdon tube gauges offer cost-effective pressure measurement. Their mechanical design makes them ideal for environments where electronic devices might fail due to power loss or extreme conditions. This makes them a preferred choice for mission-critical applications where consistent performance is necessary.

Regarding product types, analog pressure gauges made up 61% share of the pressure gauges market in 2023 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032. While digital gauges are also gaining traction, analog gauges remain a preferred option in many industries due to their durability, simplicity, and low cost. Analog gauges are particularly valuable in applications where affordability is a key consideration.

In the U.S., the pressure gauges market surpassed USD 3 billion in 2023, with an expected growth rate of 3.6% annually through 2032. Sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, and chemical processing are the primary drivers of demand for pressure gauges, especially mechanical types. As infrastructure modernization continues, pressure gauges will be essential in meeting the evolving needs of these industries, driven by safety regulations and the ongoing focus on reliability and cost-efficiency.

