Vijay Slams DMK Govt, Pledges Support To Farmers Protesting Airport Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Tamil superstar and founder-president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, has pledged his support to farmers protesting against the proposed Parandur greenfield airport project.

Addressing the protesting villagers, Vijay criticised the ruling DMK for its decision to implement the project, vowing to stand by the farmers until the end.

Vijay, who has transitioned from cinema to politics, emphasised the importance of farmers to the country, stating that his involvement in this agitation marks the beginning of his“field politics.”

Clarifying that he is not against development or the construction of a new airport, he strongly opposed the project's location on fertile farmland. The TVK leader questioned the DMK government's contradictory stance on developmental projects.

Referring to the party's opposition to the Tungsten project in the past, Vijay asked why it now supports the Parandur airport project.

Without directly naming the DMK, he criticised its leadership for opposing projects like the eight-lane expressway while in opposition and questioned its decision to disregard farmers' concerns after coming to power.

Vijay accused the DMK government of being“anti-people” for pursuing the airport project, which he claimed would destroy 90 per cent of the farmlands and water bodies in the proposed area.

He further alleged that the ruling dispensation had a vested interest in the project, hinting at potential personal gains.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president, K. Selvaperunthugai, dismissed Vijay's visit to Parandur, claiming it would not have any significant impact. During Vijay's visit, several farmers and children awaited his arrival, holding bunches of paddy crops as a symbol of their protest. One of the farmers presented a bundle of paddy to Vijay after his speech.

Social activists have raised concerns about the environmental impact of the Parandur airport project. They warned that more than 13 water resources could be affected if the land is acquired for the project, which is intended to serve as Chennai's second airport.

The Parandur airport project, estimated to cost Rs 32,704 crore, requires 2,171 hectares of land. This includes 1,386.43 hectares of agricultural land, 577 hectares of water bodies, and 173 hectares of government land (poromboke).