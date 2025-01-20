Comprehensive Analysis Of The Global Survival Knife Market: Trends, Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survival Knife Global Insights 2024, Analysis and Forecast to 2029, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, covering the size and growth from 2019 to 2023 and projecting the market's trajectory through to 2029. Amidst rapidly evolving scenarios, this report presents valuable insights for businesses, stakeholders, and strategic planners operating in the global survival knife sector.

Geographical Insights

The study delivers a detailed geographical analysis, encompassing North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA (Middle East and Africa). Key countries including the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN nations, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil have been thoroughly evaluated to provide a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive segment of the report sheds light on both leading and emerging players in the Survival Knife market. A plethora of information, including company profiles, business strategies, SWOT analysis, financial standings, and market shares, is furnished to give a competitive edge to stakeholders and inform their business decisions.

Segment Analysis

Delineating from a product perspective, the report segments the market into Folding Knives and Fixed Blade Knives, thereby catering to diverse user preferences and applications. Application-wise, the market sees segmentation into Outdoor, Hunting, Military, and Other applications.

Key Players

The dossier highlights several prominent manufacturers within the Survival Knife market: - Buck Knives - FOX Knives - Gerber - Benchmade - Gerber Gear - FKMD Knives - Camillus Knives - Ka-Bar These entities have been scrutinized based on several criteria to present a holistic view of the market structure.

Thorough Research and Projections

The base year for the current analysis is set at 2024, with historical data encompassing from 2019 to 2023. The forecast data extends from 2024 to 2029, aiding stakeholders in recognizing market potential and making informed decisions based on both retrospective market assessments and prospective growth predictions.

For additional information regarding this comprehensive assessment of the global Survival Knife market, interested parties are encouraged to monitor industry updates and market developments over the forecast period.

Companies Featured



Buck Knives

FOX Knives

Gerber

Benchmade

Gerber Gear

FKMD Knives

Camillus Knives

Ka-Bar

Leatherman Spyderco

