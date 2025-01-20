Carnegie Mellon Qatar Awarded Three QRDI Academic Research Grants

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Three research projects led by faculty members at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) were awarded Academic Research Grants (ARG) in the latest Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council cycle.

The projects will investigate undergraduate writing support, Qatar quantum materials, and indoor geo-locating using cellular infrastructure. CMU-Q is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

English professors Pia Gómez-Laich, Silvia Pessoa and Thomas Mitchell will build on their previous work through their new project,“Scaffolding analytical and argumentative writing in higher education: Developing tools and assessing outcomes.”

Khaled Harras, along with Moustafa Youssef from the department of computer science and engineering at the American University in Cairo, will continue study on“UniCellular: Towards ubiquitous and deployable context aware systems leveraging cellular infrastructures.”

Mohamed Zayed, associate teaching professor of physics, along with collaborators Mahmoud Abdel-Hafiez at University of Doha for Science and Technology and Bruce Normand at the Paul Scherrer Institute in Villigen, Switzerland, will pursue the project“Qatar quantum materials.”

Michael Trick, Dean of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, said,“Research is part of the fabric of Carnegie Mellon globally, and our campus is no exception. I am very pleased that these research teams were recognised by QRDI Council for advancing scholarship and innovation in Qatar and the world.”

CMU-Q is an international campus of Carnegie Mellon University, which is a world leader in research and innovation. The Qatar campus faculty have built an impressive body of work over the last 20 years in a variety of fields-including artificial intelligence, language technologies, educational approaches and sustainability-and students are strongly encouraged to engage in their own projects. Jennifer Bruder, associate dean of research, leads the CMU-Q Research Office that supports faculty members in their research efforts.

“Over the last 20 years, this campus has developed a broad range of research expertise, from literary criticism to quantum physics,” Bruder said.

“These three projects are just a small sampling of our research activity, and the CMU-Q research community is delighted that they have been recognized.” The ARG is a highly competitive, prestigious award from QRDI Council that supports investigator-led research and development in key strategic areas.